Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.81.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $594,022. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

