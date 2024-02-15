Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $594,022. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

