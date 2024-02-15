Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $216.97 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

