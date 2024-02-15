ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $790.81. The stock had a trading volume of 268,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,032. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $731.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,181. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

