Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.