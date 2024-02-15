Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
