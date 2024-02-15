Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $314.38 and last traded at $311.88, with a volume of 64311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.74 and a 200 day moving average of $277.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

