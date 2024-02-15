Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $311.04 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,900,000 after buying an additional 89,117 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $10,552,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 582,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 207,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

