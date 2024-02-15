Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.16.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $80.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

