Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Christie Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Christie Group stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 87.40 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. Christie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99. The company has a market capitalization of £23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,740.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Christie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.