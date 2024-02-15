Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Christie Group Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Christie Group stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 87.40 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. Christie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99. The company has a market capitalization of £23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,740.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Christie Group Company Profile
