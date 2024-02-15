Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Decreases By 7.1%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 152,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.