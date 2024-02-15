Short Interest in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Grows By 12.1%

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $17.53 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.79.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

