Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Grows By 44.4%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Check-Cap

Check-Cap Trading Up 1.4 %

CHEK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,973. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. Research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.