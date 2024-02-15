Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Drops By 10.8%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 190,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 205,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

