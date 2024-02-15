Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Decreases By 10.7%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,998,724 shares of company stock worth $59,253,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

BROS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. 207,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,291. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 688.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $40.53.

A number of analysts have commented on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

