Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Grows By 11.7%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 163,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,679. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 86.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,026,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

