Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Decreases By 33.2%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 269,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $132,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,614,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,937,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Five Point by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five Point by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,337 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Five Point has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $470.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 26.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

