Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Increases By 12.0%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,700 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 527,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

FELE stock opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

