Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Drops By 10.8%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 441,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

GAMB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 607.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

