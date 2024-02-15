Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Drops By 10.8%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 441,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Gambling.com Group Stock Performance
GAMB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Gambling.com Group
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gambling.com Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.