Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Rises By 61.4%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the January 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 49.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Genius Group Price Performance

Genius Group stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genius Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Get Genius Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.