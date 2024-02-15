Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Drops By 20.0%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SIM stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

