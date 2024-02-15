Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declines By 7.8%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,490,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 23,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Cornell University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

