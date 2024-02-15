Short Interest in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Increases By 45.2%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Journey Medical Price Performance

Journey Medical stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.96. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Journey Medical stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Journey Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use.

