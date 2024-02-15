Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expands By 45.4%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the January 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

KDP stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

