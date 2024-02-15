Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Drops By 7.5%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 122,181 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFIX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

OFIX stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

