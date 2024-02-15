Short Interest in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Increases By 11.9%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

