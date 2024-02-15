Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Decreases By 7.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 27,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 6.7 %

TAL Education Group stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.45 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

