Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Decreases By 7.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 27,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.45 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

