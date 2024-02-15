Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Drops By 10.7%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $159,687.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,873.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $159,687.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,873.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $34,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,105 shares of company stock worth $2,217,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on COCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 169,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,638. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.02. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.