Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Drops By 10.7%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $159,687.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,873.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $159,687.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,873.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $34,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,105 shares of company stock worth $2,217,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 169,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,638. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.02. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
