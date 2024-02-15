Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Rises By 45.1%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Uxin Stock Performance

UXIN stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.04. Uxin has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Uxin will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

About Uxin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 1,551.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 255,997.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 209,918 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

