Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Rises By 45.1%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Uxin Stock Performance
UXIN stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.04. Uxin has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Uxin will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
