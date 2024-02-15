Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Increases By 30.9%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,810,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,238,000 after purchasing an additional 711,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 824,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 229,581 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNDA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 million, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNDA. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

