Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Drops By 7.7%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 79.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,946 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 167,546 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,461. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

