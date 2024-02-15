Short Interest in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Increases By 8.4%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $75.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.54. 1,018,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,933. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.46. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

