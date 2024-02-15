Short Interest in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Decreases By 20.3%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $61,378,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $59,428,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 371,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,891. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

