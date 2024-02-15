Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Declines By 30.5%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of XIN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
