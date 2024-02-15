Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Increases By 50.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. XOMA has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

