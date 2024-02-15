Short Interest in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Rises By 8.0%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XPOF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.00. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

