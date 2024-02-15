Siacoin Hits Market Cap of $604.43 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $604.43 million and $68.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,365.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00515600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00133818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00051239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00242098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00155082 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,477,205,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,451,737,079 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

