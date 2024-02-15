Sigma Lithium Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

SGML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

SGML stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.52. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $40,117,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $17,608,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $9,605,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

