SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.56. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

