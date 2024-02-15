Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

