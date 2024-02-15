Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,095 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $123.08 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

