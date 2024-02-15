Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Snap by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,013 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,730 shares of company stock worth $3,486,809.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Snap stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

