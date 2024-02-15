Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,175 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stem were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 54.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stem

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,410 shares of company stock valued at $59,528. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Stem Price Performance

Stem stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.99.

About Stem

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

