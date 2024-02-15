Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,776,333 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776,333 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

