Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE CPRI opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

