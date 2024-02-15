Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.0 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.