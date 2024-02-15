Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.65 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02). Approximately 16,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 37,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).

Smartspace Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.47. The firm has a market cap of £22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

