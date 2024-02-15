Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Up 0.2%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €38.76 ($41.68) and last traded at €38.76 ($41.68). 8,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.68 ($41.59).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.33.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

