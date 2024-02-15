Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 21,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140,476 shares during the period. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

