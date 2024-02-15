Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140,476 shares during the period. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonnet BioTherapeutics
- What are earnings reports?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.