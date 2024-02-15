Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.100-5.400 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

